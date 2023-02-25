Ross County 4-0 Dundee United: Analysis

Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland

Head coach Liam Fox sounded like a broken man after witnessing an abject performance from Dundee United.

It was a sixth straight defeat in all competitions and there is now a bit of daylight between the team at the bottom and those above, which will bring further scrutiny from a frustrated fanbase.

Making his first start, goalkeeper Jack Newman was partly to blame for an embarrassing opening goal a week on from Mark Birighitti's clanger against St Johnstone.

But more experienced players must shoulder the burden for this lame defeat, with Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards extremely shaky at the back.

Heads went down at 2-0 although there were 75 minutes remaining and that is a real worry for the under pressure Fox.