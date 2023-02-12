Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "After our three victories away, we were thinking as well to keep consistency and be competitive. Of course we know today was a tough match. We were playing against one of the best teams in the Premier League and it was difficult here because they were clinical.

"We made some unusual mistakes but at the end of the first half, we kept our position on the pitch, trying to score one goal and not concede many chances and we did it but really now it is finished and we think about the next match at home against Arsenal on Saturday."

On Tyrone Mings' absence: "Hopefully he will be back. He had a small injury and didn't train this week but hopefully for the next week he is going to get better and I am thinking maybe he will play on Saturday. If not, we have another centre-back like Calum Chambers and we have to believe in every player."

On Jhon Duran: "Yes he has potential but he has to work as well, tactically, offensively and defensively. He has to adapt to his team-mates and our rhythm and as well every minute he is playing now on the pitch is very good for him, for the team but we have to be patient with him."