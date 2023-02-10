David Moyes says his West Ham team “can still have a good season” as he prepares to welcome big-spending Chelsea to London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers have been scrapping at the bottom of the table for much of the campaign and are only above the bottom three by one point.

Nevertheless, four points from their past two games against Everton and Newcastle United give Moyes cause for optimism.

"We have still got a lot to play for," said Moyes. "I think we’re showing a little bit better signs in some areas, but we’re going to be challenged by good teams like Chelsea.

"We’re going to be challenged in the European competition, which we’re going into again in March, and we’re in the next round of the FA Cup.

"We want to try to keep ourselves involved in as many tournaments as we can – but our focus is solely on trying to do the best we can against Chelsea."