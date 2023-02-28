Stellini on Conte return, avoiding FA Cup disappointment and Davies
Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's FA Cup fifth-round match at Sheffield United on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He expects Antonio Conte to return this week, but anticipates that Wednesday's match will come too soon.
There are no fresh injury concerns but he said "it's normal that after two days the players need more time to recover".
Stellini hinted at squad rotation and said: "We can win by making the right changes. We are completely trusting in the players."
Stellini hopes Spurs can go far in the FA Cup, and added: "Last season we knew very well that we were disappointed after the match in Middlesbrough."
He praised Ben Davies for his recent form and said: "He brings energy. If you ask Ben something, he is very focused of what we ask of him."