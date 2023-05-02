Motherwell prepared for final push

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Now that the official fixture list has been published Motherwell have to treat the next five games as if they were cup finals. With us only playing the teams around us, every point counts - Well can't relax until survival is guaranteed.

Our matches against Kilmarnock, Ross County and Dundee United in particular will be season defining for us.

We need to perform to the absolute highest possible level. Motherwell may be in excellent form, but with only 10 points between us and Ross County anything can happen. We’ve been in this position many times before and every time we’ve found a way to pull things back and walk away still a Premiership team. .

This team means everything not just to the fans but to the community at large and we are all prepared to do our parts to support the boys’ final push.

There is nothing more exciting than watching these last five games play out. Doesn’t matter if you’re a Celtic fan celebrating a treble or St Johnstone last year winning the playoffs, this is where the real show begins.