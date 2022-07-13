We asked you how you rate the signing of Keane Lewis-Potter and what impact the 21-year-old can have on the Bees this season.

Also, who else should Thomas Frank be looking to bring in?

Here are some of your thoughts.

Fred: Great that we've signed two young exciting prospects who we have beaten Arsenal, West Ham and Southampton for. However, signing Thomas Strakosha would mean David Raya could probably be out the door. But Eriksen, even though it remains unlikely, would be the icing on the cake.

Sammy: I'm excited by this signing. Young, hungry, English talent with a point to prove. We've missed Benrahma's drive and I think he’ll fit in perfectly for us!

David: This is great signing for the Bees, I'm looking forward to the new season.

Andy: A perfect signing. Brentford will coach him to Premier League standards. He's one to watch this season! And I will be at the Brentford Community Stadium cheering him on as a season ticket holder.