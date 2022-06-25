Jim Goodwin has his "work cut out" to convince Aberdeen fans who may already have made their minds up about the manager, says Leanne Crichton.

Goodwin replaced Stephen Glass in February and led the Dons to a 10th-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership. So far in the summer transfer window, Goodwin has recruited five players, while Calvin Ramsay has moved on to join Liverpool.

"Based on the amount of time that Jim had last season, a lot of Aberdeen fans will probably have made their mind up on him, one way or another," former Scotland midfielder Crichton told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Jim's now in a vulnerable position. He has this transfer window, he has this summer, he can put his own print on it, his own identity. He can put the demands on the players, everything at the club. I'm sure everything will be now running seamlessly the way Jim Goodwin wants it or as close to that as he's perhaps going to get.

"It's a results-driven business. Aberdeen fans see their club fighting for third, fourth place, competing, certainly making Pittodrie a fortress that home games are where you dominate. If you go away and you travel to Glasgow, you want to come and try take points off the Old Firm.

"Jim has got his work cut out in probably trying to please people to a point and get the results."