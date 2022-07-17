Midfielder Zidane Iqbal has been one of the most impressive youngsters on Manchester United's pre-season tour so far.

He made club history last season when he became the first British South Asian player to feature in a first-team game for United.

The 19-year-old has since signed a long-term deal at Old Trafford and knows his heritage means there is a lot of interest in him.

"Obviously there are not many South Asians playing. But if you are good enough, I believe you will make it no matter where you come from," he said.

"I don’t pay too much attention to it - but yes, there are a lot more people watching what I do.

"I am just trying to take my journey on. I will always give 100% in training and matches. If I am inspiring people along the way, that is brilliant."