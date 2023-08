Livingston manager David Martindale: "We put a lot into the game. Up until the 78th minute, I thought we were very good within the game. To lose the manner of the goals we did, the last three goals, was really, really disappointing.

"Am I happy where I am squad-wise? Yeah, I think I am but I would like one more in, in the offensive area. But to do that, I've got to be pragmatic. People need to move on for that to happen."