Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Las Vegas

Manchester United completed their three-game tour of the United States in Las Vegas overnight and immediately set off for home.

And it doesn't sound as though midfielder Christian Eriksen is too disappointed at the end of an arduous trip.

United based themselves in San Diego in southern California, believing the second game of their trip, against Real Madrid, was going to be played in Los Angeles, three hours away on a train.

Instead, it was moved to Houston, which suited Real as they were also due to play Barcelona in Texas.

For United, that meant two additional three-hour flights, having already had a five-hour flight from New York following the win over Arsenal on 22 July.

"There's been a lot of travelling in and out and changing schedules, changing time zones, changing football pitches," said Eriksen. "It has been a lot. But it's pre-season.

"At the moment, it's the same for every club."