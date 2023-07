BBC Scotland has extended its rights deal with the SPFL until 2029.

An existing UK only deal, which includes Premiership highlights on Sportscene and radio coverage of top-flight action, was due to expire in 2025.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "This long-term extension of our partnership with the BBC is great news for fans, for our clubs and for the SPFL."

Click here to read more.