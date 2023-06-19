BBC Radio Solent's AFC Bournemouth commentator, Kris Temple on Gary O'Neil's sacking: “I am shocked. Sometimes there's a bit of bluster with us reporters and we say, ‘yeah we knew about it, but we couldn’t say anything’.

"Trust me 100%, I had no idea about this one.

“We’ve just had the statement, like everyone else, and the fact they're talking about appointing a new manager very quickly, or that they have someone ready to go, means everybody is now saying, ‘well how big is this name they're going to go with?’

“I’ve seen Graham Potter’s name floating around and a couple of others already.

“What you immediately get on social media is the loud ones [fans] who say, ‘well we never wanted Gary O’Neil in the first place.'

"But, from what I’ve seen so far, that's a very small number of people.

"So far, it's just a lot of shock, even from people who aren't connected to Bournemouth."