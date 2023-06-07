Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It was good to see David Moyes come up with a quip when asked if he thought his 87-year-old dad would have any pre-match words of wisdom for him ahead of the Europa Conference League final with Fiorentina.

"He will be in the pub," laughed the Scot.

It was only a moment but it suggested Moyes - a serious man doing a serious job - is in a positive mood before what has to be viewed as the biggest night of his career.

After 25 years and well over 1,000 games, Moyes' career will be regarded as a success whether West Ham beat Fiorentina or not.

But getting that elusive piece of silverware would be tangible proof of a job well done - more than his three manager of the year awards from his time at Everton.

It would finally banish the 'but' that comes with any assessment of his career after those ill-fated nine months at Manchester United, which is almost a decade ago now.

For a time after that, it seemed Moyes' career was on a downward spiral. Getting sacked by West Ham after keeping the club in the Premier League in 2018 was an absolute kick in the teeth.

Brave enough to accept a brave offer to go back to London Stadium by Hammers owner David Sullivan, Moyes had two and a half years of success, followed by this season’s tepid Premier League effort, which led to calls from fans at away games – usually regarded as the most loyal – for the 60-year-old to be sacked.

It didn’t happen. Moyes kept his job and guided West Ham to safety, while at the same time keeping European fires burning when many felt it better to sacrifice the campaign to enhance chances of survival.

Now Moyes has the chance to get his reward. Few would argue this thoroughly decent football manager wouldn’t deserve it.