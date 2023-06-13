The heavy defeat to Napoli in Italy was the point fans started to "hit the panic button".

That's the view on the latest The Red Kop podcast from BBC Radio Merseyside as the panel cast a critical eye over Liverpool's season.

It was a difficult autumn for the Reds and Giulia Bould remembers how tricky life got for boss Jurgen Klopp, particularly after a 4-1 thumping in Italy.

"I remember Klopp at the time looking really dejected," she said. "He looked awful, really stressed. There were really tetchy press conferences and it all just felt really iffy.

"You also thought at that stage, 'where are the goals coming to come from?'"

