Statisticians Opta have come up with a Premier League team of the season using their stats from the campaign and striker Harry Kane was the only Tottenham player to be included.

Kane began the season 25 goals behind Wayne Rooney in the Premier League scoring charts and three behind him in England's all-time scoring list and has toppled him in both lists.

Kane's second 30-goal Premier League season has seen him score in 26 different games (a joint record with Andy Cole in 1993-94), become the first player to score 100 away goals (currently 112), break the record for headed goals in a season (10) and, for a second time, still not win the Golden Boot when scoring 30.

All of this done in a Tottenham team that has finished eighth in the league, with this the lowest in a table a team has finished with a player scoring 30 goals since Ron Davies scored 37 in 1966-67 for Southampton. Kane's also done it without scoring a single hat-trick, a record for goals scored in a Premier League campaign without one.

Kane had the most shots (130) and shots on target (63) in the Premier League this season, and only seven players created more chances in open play. Kane covered 395km in the Premier League this season, the most distance covered by a striker.

