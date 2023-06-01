Your Newcastle player of the season is...
- Published
We asked you to select your Newcastle player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Kieran Trippier - picked by a whopping 55% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Kieran Trippier - 55%
Joelinton - 24%
Callum Wilson - 13%
Sven Botman - 8%
And here's what Pete Davey from LoadedMagNUFC, external had to say about your winner...
"The skipper led by example. His calmness under pressure has helped guide this inexperienced team through difficult periods this season, and he is also crucial to everything good we do on the pitch. Corners, free-kicks, chances created - stats better than most midfielders and attackers. My captain!"
