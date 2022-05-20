Brora loss inspired revival - Savage

Heart of Midlothian's Scottish Cup embarrassment at the hands of Brora Rangers laid the foundations for this season's revival, according to sporting director Joe Savage.

Robbie Neilson's side face Rangers in Saturday's final at Hampden Park aiming to end a 10-year wait for the trophy.

But last season they crashed out 2-1 to the Highland League champions in one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

"It was embarrassing, getting knocked out of the Scottish Cup - and then three days later we played Queen of the South and got beaten at Tynecastle and there were protests," Savage said.

"Those defeats allowed us to reset and strip it back and say, 'what do we need to do?'. It became a blessing in a weird way."

Savage, who arrived at Tynecastle in December 2020, says manager Neilson "changed the tactics, style of play and flipped it on its head".

"Fast forward a year, we're in the Scottish Cup final, we've finished third in the league and we're in Europe for the first time in six years," he added. "I'm so proud I've been part of this journey."