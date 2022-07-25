'Proper legend in helping us win the Championship'

We asked for your thoughts on the departure of Dwight Gayle to Stoke City and whether Gayle lived up to his full potential in a Newcastle shirt.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Connor: Gayle’s been a hero, end of. I’d be honest and say he hasn’t been given a fair shake the last few seasons, but we’ll always have the Championship seasons - Thank you, Mr Gayle!

Chris: Gayle was a force to be reckoned with in the Championship, it's a shame it never really worked out for him once Newcastle were promoted. Thanks for the memories, and wish him all the best at Stoke, he deserves first-team football!

Neil: Three coaches all viewed him the same, not good enough for the Premier League, that said I always thought he should be played as one of two strikers which Benitez, Bruce, and Howe never did so we’ll never know if this would have brought the best out of him. Wish all the best with Stoke.

Rashid: Great Championship player just lacking that clinical edge to make him a great Premier League one. Proper legend though in helping us win the Championship for the second time in five years this time under Rafa.

Paul: Dwight Gayle probably wasn't up to the standard required in the Premier League at the moment. However, he never had the extended run in the first team that most strikers need - consequently I feel a bit sorry for the lad. I hope he has a happier time at Stoke.