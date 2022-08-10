'The lure of sequins was simply too much'

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has been announced as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Arsenal and England captain will take to the dance floor in the popular BBC programme in September.

The 55-year-old, who uniquely captained a top-flight title-winning side in three different decades, will be attempting to become the third sportsman to win the coveted prize.

Cricketers Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash have won it previously.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.