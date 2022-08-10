Arsenal legend Tony Adams has been announced as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Arsenal and England captain will take to the dance floor in the popular BBC programme in September.

The 55-year-old, who uniquely captained a top-flight title-winning side in three different decades, will be attempting to become the third sportsman to win the coveted prize.

Cricketers Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash have won it previously.