Jesse Marsch said Leeds haven't ruled out making any more signings, but stressed that the profile of player must be right for the club.

When asked if fans can expect any more transfers this summer, he said: "We're actively always thinking.

"We've done a really good job of acting early and giving these players the best chance to integrate as quickly and as smoothly as possible. That now puts us in a position where we are starting our season and evaluating our performances, so we can look at exactly what we might need moving forward.

"I think we are being very aggressive in evaluating what is out there and really trying to find the right fit, more than just adding a position or a number or a player, and really trying to make sure that every decision we make is the right decision.

"I have said for a long time we have been evaluating for the right striker. Patrick being fit helps us in that area. Rodri can play there, Dan [James] at times, but we know we have some good youngsters in Sonny Perkins and Mateo [Joseph Fernandez]. Good young strikers.

"A lot of it is looking for the profile without suffocating some of the young players getting chances in the next few years. At striker, that's not easy. I work strikers hard and it's demanding."