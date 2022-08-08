If Wolves complete their £27.5m move for Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes, what kind of player will they be getting?

The 25-year-old will already be familiar with many of the Wolves team as a Portugal regular.

Guedes can play on either wing, as a number ten or or as a central striker - featuring in all those roles for Valencia last season when he scored 13 goals in 42 games.

He was nicknamed Ducati by his team-mates for his explosive acceleration - but has the tendency to go missing in games too.

This is Guedes' third big-money move, having joined Paris St-Germain for 30m euro (£25.2m) from Benfica in 2017 and then Valencia a year later for 40m euro (£33.7m).