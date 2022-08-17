Defender Marc Cucurella says Chelsea's vast experience means they can still "win big trophies" this season.

Last season brought much upheaval and uncertainty while the club's long-running takeover was finalised. But some big-name signings, including Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, have lifted spirits.

Spaniard Cucurella, who joined from Brighton this summer, started in the Blues' 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, assisting Kalidou Koulibaly's opener.

"We have a good team with a lot of good players," said Cucurella.

"Winning trophies is difficult but we work hard for the whole season.

"The team have experience winning big trophies and this is our objective this season, to win trophies and the Premier League is one of the best."

On Sunday, Cucurella played left wing-back as part of a back five, but he admitted it is not his best position.

He added: "The three positions on the left side are good for me. My best position is left-back in a back four, because I played all my career in the academies in this position.

"I have more movement and stay more comfortable, but if the gaffer puts me in another position I run as well."