Bowley joins Rangers from City Football Group

Rangers have have a new first-team coach - Ceri Bowley having arrived from the City Football Group - the company that administers football clubs around the world, including Manchester City.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Bowley met while the Dutchman was on a fact-finding mission at Man City before his appointment as Rangers manager.

Bowley, who holds a PhD in sport psychology and coaching science, led the creation of the City Football Methodology, and its implementation, across all its clubs and is applied in coaching, sport science, performance analysis and talent identification and recruitment.

He had previously been academy director at former Welsh Premier club Barry Town and has also been employed by the Football Association, Swansea City and Merthyr Town in coaching capacities.