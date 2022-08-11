Graham Potter has praised Brighton's senior players for the culture they are creating at the club and said Danny Welbeck has been particularly impressive.

He said: "Danny is in the best condition he's been in since I've been working with him. Everyone looks up to him and he's playing really well. We're just happy he's enjoying his football.

"I thought he was amazing (against Manchester United). He’s really enjoying his football, probably had the best pre-season certainly since we’ve been working together.

"He’s really fit, really enjoying his football and you can see the challenge he poses to players even at this level. It’s hard for me to name everyone but as soon as you mention Danny, he was coming back to a place that he has a lot of respect for (in Old Trafford) and it was a great day for him."