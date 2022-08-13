Analysis: Man City 4-0 Bournemouth

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium.

This was meant to be Erling Haaland's day - his home debut for Manchester City against Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium, with the striker's face on the front of the match programme and his name roared by the Manchester City fans when it was announced before kick-off.

It did not quite turn out that way - he still set up Ilkay Gundogan's goal with his first touch, but that came after 18 minutes and he made only seven more - including one other pass - before being substituted after 74 minutes.

That lack of involvement means the questions of exactly how he will fit into this City team remain - as Pep Guardiola said before and after this game, he will be asked about it every time Haaland fails to score.

But it's also clear from Saturday's 4-0 win that City still have goals right through their team, just as they did when they won the Premier League title without a recognised striker last season.

After his dream start at West Ham, Haaland will take time to adjust to playing in games like this, when the opposition camp in front of their area and deny him any space. At least he will get plenty of practice.