Marvin Bartley says "there's no defending" Ricki Lamie following the Motherwell defender's red card against.

Lamie was dismissed late in the 1-0 win at St Mirren for his challenge on Keanu Baccus.

And Livingston assistant Bartley told BBC Scotland's Sportscene: "I played with Ricki and he's not that sort of character but there's no defending him here, from one professional to another, to make that sort of tackle.

"If he catches him square on the shin, he potentially breaks his leg. Luckily enough he's missed him but it's a red card, you can't be appealing that. I hope when Ricki sees it back, he apologises."