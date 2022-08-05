After Steve Cooper suggested on Thursday that there will be more signings on the way at Nottingham Forest, we asked who you would like to see come through the doors at the City Ground.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Luke: We want Keinan Davis and Jimmy Garner. They’re good enough and they bring back a bit of what we had last year, making them greater than the sum of their parts.

Joel: So far the transfer business has been exceptional. We would’ve all preferred less of a churn in terms of numbers of players but it was inevitable given how reliant Championship clubs are on loans to stay within FFP. Two more signings would just about do it for me and my choices would be Gibbs-White and Keinan Davis. Bosh!

Max: The three for me are seeing Gibbs-White over the line for some new blood but also bringing back Keinan Davis and Jimmy Garner. Mix of that new and old baby!

Jamie: Stephy Mavididi - adds a bit of bustle to a frontline that has a decent holding player, a great forward with pace, and a hard-working midfield.