Analysis: West Ham 3-1 Chelsea

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

West Ham claimed a superb victory against big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with 10 men.

The Europa Conference League trophy, the Hammers' first silverware since 1980, was on display at the start of the day at London Stadium and the home fans went home happy after a resilient display against the odds from David Moyes' side.

Declan Rice lifted that trophy in June but his replacement, £30m signing from Southampton James Ward-Prowse, produced an impressive debut with two assists for both the opening two goals for the hosts.

Nayef Aguerd headed in Ward-Prowse's corner after only seven minutes before teenager Carney Chukwuemeka equalised, with Chelsea wasting a chance to go ahead as Enzo Fernandez's penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Michail Antonio then raced on to Ward-Prowse's pass to restore West Ham's lead, but the sending off of Aguerd for two bookable offences left the result in the balance.

But Moyes would have been proud of his side's efforts to stay in front despite the one-man deficit for almost 30 minutes, before the victory was sealed through Lucas Paqueta's injury-time penalty.