We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Forest fans

Simon: Forest played some good passing football in the first half but just not fast enough, giving Brentford time to recover. Disappointed with Cooper reverting to low block in the second half, putting us at risk.

Shaun: Forest looked good at first but lost their way a bit, Niakhate would have been sent off, yellow card or not. Forest showed enough to to make me think with a bit more time we are going to have a very good team. To keep them out with 10 players is some feat.

Greg: I guess in hindsight it would have better to have started with Gibbs-White to create the early pressure with fresh legs of Elanga and Hudson-Odoi. If Gibbs-White needed resting then the second half may have been a better decision. Dominguez was Reds man of the match. Pleased he got the goal, hopefully the injury he picked isn’t serious.

John: A frustrating but still encouraging performance. New signings look promising. Need to become more comfortable and patient on the ball when playing mid-to-lower league teams to breakdown defences and convert dominant phases into goals, especially at home. Gibbs-White made the difference coming on, now he is ‘rested’ he needs to start regularly again!

Brentford fans

Peter: How long will it take Thomas Frank to accept that Mark Flekken is simply not up to Premier League standards as a goalkeeper and give our second goalkeeper a chance? Can't he understand how demoralising it is for the team and defenders.

George: Two convincing penalties denied to us, but against 10 men we shouldn’t have to be splitting hairs over VAR decisions. A step in the right direction, but a frustrating result nonetheless - even at such a notoriously difficult ground to conquer.

Will: A point is better than none, but we should have done better, especially against 10 men.

Terence: Flekken has cost them too many points already. He is not up to the job and the defence know it - it is affecting their confidence.