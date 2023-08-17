Why Rangers can't take cup tie for granted

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers' schedule currently allows them no time to rest and no room for error. They must first navigate a Viaplay Cup tie against Morton before their crucial Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven, the first leg of which is at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Rangers will want to go one better in the League Cup than last season after they lost the final 2-1 to Celtic at Hampden.

Despite that thirst for domestic silverware, the priority is undoubtedly a place in the Champions League group stages and the riches that come with it.

With that in mind, Beale will likely rest key players like Todd Cantwell and James Tavernier against Morton, who will be pivotal if the Ibrox side want to replicate last season's play-off triumph over the Dutch side.

However, Beale will also want a statement win in the League Cup, one that boosts morale both in his squad and in the Rangers fanbase, who have not been overly enamoured with performances so far this season.

It is a difficult balancing act, but one that the Rangers boss must manage nimbly.

There has been plenty of talk around Beale's plethora of summer signings, and the need for them to settle and gel, but in reality he needs them to get up to speed as quickly as possible - ideally starting this week.