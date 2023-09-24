Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was very good. I don't know whether it was the complete performance. We are always looking to find things to improve. It's a really tough place to come, especially off the back of a European week for us, so I'm delighted with the players.

"If we didn't turn up in the best condition Sheffield United would have beaten us. First of all, we had to attack the game in the way that we normally would. We had to be ready for what they would throw at us, try and quieten the crowd, and we started really well and got the goal early. That settled us down and we played some really good football after that.

"It shows you that the players were very motivated for the game. They were hungry for goals and for success. I do think we've got a really motivated group. I see really good character traits through the whole squad. It's a long season for us, we've got a lot of challenges to come but certainly the last week has been a return to form for us."

On Anthony Gordon: "He's a top player, so our idea was just to rest him after two really big physical efforts. He comes on straight away and yes I think that's his best game in a Newcastle shirt. I thought he was outstanding, he's really found a good rhythm this season and hopefully that continues."