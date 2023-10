Arsenal have started negotiations with England defender Ben White over a new contract, despite the 25-year-old having three years left on his £120,000-a-week deal. (Mail), external

Belgium striker Lois Openda, who was a target for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, has a release clause in his RB Leipzig contract of about £70m, which can only be activated in 2025. (Sky Germany via X), external

Want more news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column