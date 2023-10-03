Celtic v Lazio: Pick of the stats

Celtic have won both of their previous meetings with Lazio, winning 2-1 home and away in the 2019-20 Europa League group stages.

Lazio are winless in their last 11 meetings with British sides in all competitions (D4 L7) since a 2-1 win at Chelsea in March 2000 in the Champions League.

Celtic have won just one of their last 22 Champions League games (D5 L16) and are winless in 11 (D2 L9) since a 3-0 victory at Anderlecht in September 2017.

Lazio have won just one of their last 16 Champions League away games (D5 L10), failing to win any of their last nine since a 2-0 win at Besiktas in September 2003.