Tottenham stepped up their preparations for the return of the domestic season with a 4-0 friendly win over Motherwell on Friday.

Spurs controlled the affair at Hotspur Way, with Dejan Kulusevski and Bryan Gil finding the net, while Matt Doherty added a brace.

As they prepare for a Boxing Day trip to take on Brentford Antonio Conte's side will also face Ligue 1 side Nice at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a 19:00 GMT kick-off on 21 December.