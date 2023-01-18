Leeds United v Cardiff City: Team news
- Published
Leeds United face Championship club Cardiff City in their FA Cup third-round replay at Elland Road on Wednesday.
New club record signing Georginio Rutter is not available to play, but Luis Sinisterra could return to the squad after a foot injury and striker Patrick Bamford will hope for more minutes after scoring from the bench in Friday's Premier League loss at Aston Villa on his return from a groin problem.
Dean Whitehead is in caretaker charge of Cardiff following Mark Hudson's departure last weekend and he reported that "everyone is fit and healthy".
Leeds came from 2-0 down to draw their third-round tie in Wales, with the winner of the replay scheduled to face either Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley in the next round.