Michael Beale believes Rangers supporters should be excited about the club's impending transfer business as Norwich's Todd Cantwell and Everton's Tom Davies are linked with moves to Ibrox. (Sun), external

Fashion Sakala thanks Beale for restoring his confidence after netting his third goal in six games in Rangers' 2-0 win over Dundee United. (Sun), external

Rangers forward Antonio Colak is battling to be fit for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen after coming off at half-time at Tannadice. (Express), external