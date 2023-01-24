Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal.

That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate.

"Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really excited to see where this team is going.

"Arsenal are two and a half years into Arteta. Manchester United are six or seven months into Ten Hag's tenure. I think if you give him the same amount of time and transfer windows, United are going to be right up there.

"At Arsenal, we were second best in a lot, but the heart, fight and spirit - the fighting attitude - was absolutely spot on."

