Rangers 2-2 Celtic: What did the manager say?

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I thought Alfredo went and had a bit of a war with Carter-Vickers and Starfelt.

"He lost at times and other times he won and I thought that was important to give space to Ryan and Fashion to do their bits - Ryan in front of the defence and Fashion in behind. I thought Sakala was outstanding second half.

"I thought Malik Tillman had moments as well in the game.

"At times in the first half, I felt we were rushing too much. It was obvious that Fashion was going to cause them problems with his pace. But we didn't have to be too obvious about doing that; we needed to make one or two passes first, and get ourselves up the pitch.

"I thought second half we were fantastic. And just maybe a little bit of nervousness at the end dropping off is disappointing."