Rangers 2-2 Celtic: What did the manager say?

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou: I thought Alistair Johnston did well. It's a tough game to be thrown into particularly in the context of this season, and what was on the line today to throw him in today was always going to be a big ask.

"I thought he handled himself really well up against a really good player in Ryan Kent. There's more to come from him obviously. Defensively he worked really hard for us and I think as the weeks go on, and he gets more adjusted to our play, the attacking side of his game will come through too."

On whether Josip Juranovic had been affected by transfer speculation...

"I wouldn't like to think so. I know what Josip’s character is like and he won't like people thinking he's gone out there with anything other than one thing on his mind - that he's helping the team to success.

"It was difficult for him. I had the option to bring on ‘Berna’ (Bernabei), but I just thought with the game was going and the atmosphere, I didn't want to put ‘Berna’ in yet. From Josip’s perspective I'm sure he will want to play better next time."