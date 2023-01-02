Rangers 2-2 Celtic: Analysis

Celtic had all the momentum going into this Old Firm derby and after five minutes of the game they looked to have one hand on the title... on 2 January.

A 12-point gap would surely have been too much for Rangers to overhaul, with Ange Postecoglou's side winning all but one of their previous games this season and looking distinctly unlikely to drop an avalanche of points in the next five months.

When the gap looked set to be just six with Celtic trailing in the second half, a whole different complexion was put on the title race.

Kyogo Furuhashi's equaliser keeps Rangers at arm's length, but being made to sweat for the point reminds Postecoglou and his players that things can change quickly in Glasgow.

The strength of the Celtic substitutes was however a sign that this team is only likely to keep improving as they hone in on another title triumph made more likely by a valuable point at Ibrox.