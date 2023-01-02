Eddie Howe has praised Joe Willock's role in Newcastle's impressive season, but believes there is more to come from the midfielder.

Willock has been a regular starter under Howe and made his 100th Premier League appearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Leeds.

"I’ve been really pleased with Joe," said the Magpies boss.

"He is maturing nicely and I think he has really good, raw ability. He’s very athletic, got an eye for goal, technically very good and tactically he is improving.

"He has been excellent for me, I have forged a good relationship with him and I really like him as a person.

"The big thing with Joe is I think there is a lot more in there as well, there is a lot more to come. I’m excited about his future."