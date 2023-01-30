This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week.
Monday, 30 January
Derby County v West Ham United (19:45)
Tuesday, 31 January
Newcastle United v Southampton (20:00)
Wednesday, 1 February
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (20:00)
Saturday, 4 February
Manchester United v Crystal Palace (15:00)
Newcastle v West Ham United (17:30 - 5 Sports Extra)
Sunday 5th February
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (14:00)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (16:30)
All kick-off times GMT