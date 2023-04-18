S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

The joke de jour doing the rounds after Brighton won a league game at Stamford Bridge for the first time ever was, "How much will Todd Boehly buy Julio Enciso for this summer?"

And let’s be honest, it could well happen.

Boehly’s twin approach to owning Chelsea appears to be pillaging the Albion for anything not nailed down and then chucking a billion pounds at the rest of the footballing world for whichever players happen to be in vogue that particular day.

Boehly wants to turn Chelsea into Brighton but the Blues will never uncover the next Enciso, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister or Evan Ferguson like that.

And, even if they did, the only way these young unpolished gems become diamonds is through faith and opportunities.

That is where Brighton differ from Chelsea and the rest. Whereas much of the Premier League is money-obsessed and ruled by fear of failure, the Albion chuck young players in even when there is a risk they may not be ready.

Enciso is a case in point. At the start of the season, he lacked physicality and his decision-making was poor. He even suffered the ignominy of being a substituted substitute in defeat to Aston Villa back in November.

Roberto de Zerbi though persevered. Enciso kept getting chances, game time here and there, attention on the training ground. Now it is bearing fruit.

The appeal of the Albion to young players is simple. You could go straight to Chelsea, Manchester United or Manchester City and get lost in the shuffle. Or you could come to Brighton for three years, after which we will sell you to one of those clubs anyway.

As a result, this is the most exciting Albion team playing the most exciting football under the most exciting manager.

For all Boehly’s cash, he cannot buy that.