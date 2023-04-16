West Ham 2-2 Arsenal: What Moyes said

Speaking to BBC Sport, West Ham boss David Moyes said: "The Thursday to Sunday football is never an easy gig but it is one we are enjoying. When you go 2-0 down to Arsenal you're not sure how to get back into this. We put them under pressure when we could but they scored two goals with their quality and it's great credit to the players they stuck at it.

"Our three midfield players did a great job in trying to nullify Arsenal as best they could. At times you don’t get it right but at times you do. Jarrod has played well in recent weeks and he is getting back to it, his goal was typical Jarrod, hoping to get a sniff and it came. There were moments in it where they had a bit of possession and we had to sit in the shape.

"It would have been a good result getting a point anyway but going 2-0 down and coming back shows great character. The games are coming thick and fast and the players are doing a really good job."