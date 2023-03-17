Solly March says he wants to help push Brighton to "bigger and better things" after signing a new deal with the club and believes this is the Seagulls' best chance to qualify for Europe.

After signing an agreement that runs until June 2026, he told BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor: "It’s obviously nice to have that security and those years guaranteed to be at the club.

"Still I want to push on and hopefully push this club to bigger and better things. Hopefully I can keep doing what I am doing for those years and longer.

"It’s a great time to sign this contract, it’s never been as good as this for me and it’s the best time of my career for sure. I’ve just got to make the most of it and keep this going."

March has made more than 260 appearances for Albion and said after so many years it would mean a lot if he could help the club qualify for Europe.

He said: "It means a bit more to me and Dunky, the time we have been here and the positions we’ve been in in the Championship, no one here has experienced that.

"Maybe it gives us that extra motivation to see this club into Europe. That’s the aim. It’s going to be tough but being in the moments we have, we have that little bit more passion with the club in our hearts.

"This is going to be the best chance we've ever had to get there and hopefully we make use of it."

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "It’s great news. Solly deserves this new contract. We are all happy for him and I am happy for him because I want all the great players to stay with me."