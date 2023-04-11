Arsenal and Chelsea are among numerous clubs interested in a move for Wolfsburg and Germany right-back Ridle Baku, 25. (Bild - in German), external

Brighton are interested in signing winger Reiss Nelson from the Gunners, with the 23-year-old becoming a free agent this summer. (Mail), external

Arsenal are also open to selling England Under-21 forward Folarin Balogun in the summer. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Reims. (Times - subscription required), external

Finally, the Gunners are monitoring Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is also a target for Manchester United. (Sky Sports Germany via Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column