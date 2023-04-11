Ronny Costello, Dode Fox Podcast, external

Paul finished off last week's column by saying that a defeat on Sunday would keep United rolling towards the Championship. A win though, and you just never know.

And after Sunday's win over Hibs, the miracle of survival is still possible, against all the odds.

Going into the game on Easter Sunday five points behind Ross County, most United fans may well have rather been rolling eggs, scoffing chocolate and watching from behind the sofa. 2 January was the last time we had won a league game - you can dress it up any way you like, but that is relegation form. Despite that, somehow, someway, we were still not cut adrift.

Step forward Steven Fletcher to head us into the lead after just eight minutes - maybe, just maybe, the resurrection may happen.

It was not easy on the eye at times. Too slack in possession, passes too short, too long or out the park, but we were a threat on the counter and if Fletcher and Niskanen had scored, Behich would have had a hat-trick of assists on the day.

Being United means we don't always make it easy for ourselves and when Charlie Mulgrew got caught under a cross and Kukharevych scored, I imagine most United fans thought "aw nawwww, here we go again..." until Will Fish made a complete meal of it in the box and the ref pointed to the spot.

Jim Goodwin described Jamie McGrath as having ice in his veins post-match after he sent David Marshall the wrong way and secured all three points.

The miracle of survival? You just never know...