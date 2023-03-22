Liverpool may move for Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch if they miss out on top target Jude Bellingham. (The Athletic - subscription required, external)

Liverpool and Manchester United lead Barcelona in the race to sign Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, this summer. (Football Insider, external)

Meanwhile, midfielder James Milner will need to take a pay cut if he is to sign a new contract at Anfield. (Football Insider, external)

