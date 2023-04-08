Analysis: Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Adam Millington, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis backed Steve Cooper's status as manager earlier this week, but said "results and performances must improve immediately".

Immediate improvement was not what was on display away to Aston Villa.

Not only are they now winless in nine games, but Forest have also slipped into the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.

They did at least shut out high-flying Villa in the first half, but fell short of keeping up the pace across the 90 minutes.

Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jonjo Shelvey tried to test the hosts before the break, but Forest couldn't muster any more than two shots on target across the game.

And they were architects of their own downfall, with Shelvey's fumbled clearance handing Bertrand Traore the opportunity to put Villa ahead on a plate.

Eight games remain for Forest to attempt to retain their top-flight status and things need to improve on the field of play if they are to do so. Amongst their remaining games are Manchester United, Arsenal, Brentford, Liverpool and Brighton - teams where defeat seems little more than foregone conclusion.

Cooper now has a big job on his hands to make sure that Forest's return to the top flight is not to be short-lived.