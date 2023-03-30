Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Ben Johnson – although this could be said about a lot of current Hammers players. He appears to be playing without confidence and, since his injury return, he has been complacent on the ball, gifting possession away or playing backwards.

This is frustrating for fans of a team in desperate need of goals. Also, Johnson has been poor defensively and lucky to get away with challenges in the box several times.

Prior to his injury, the Young Lion was approaching his best form and had seemed to eliminate our full-back concerns. Given he was called up for the England Under-21s recently, this will hopefully be the boost he needs to get back to his best.

Read the full piece here